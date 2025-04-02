British, Swedish, U.S. embassies mark 25th anniversary of Stockholm Declaration

Ahead of Israel's Holocaust Memorial Day, the British, Swedish, and U.S. embassies to the Jewish state held on Tuesday a joint event at the British Ambassador’s residence in Ramat Gan to mark the 25th anniversary of the Stockholm Declaration.

The occasion brought together officials from Holocaust memorial organizations and Ambassadors from countries that are members of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which was founded through the Declaration.

In 1998, Swedish Prime Minister Göran Persson, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and U.S. President Bill Clinton agreed to establish a Task Force to promote international cooperation on Holocaust education, remembrance, and research. This initiative led to the Stockholm Declaration, created during the 2000 Stockholm International Forum on the Holocaust. The Declaration became the founding document of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and outlines the guiding principles for the organization and its member countries.

The event featured speeches by British Ambassador Simon Walters, Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Rydmark and U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Stephanie Hallett. As well as a speech from Dani Dayan, IHRA chair and Yad Vashem Chairman. Also in attendance were officials from holocaust memorial organizations, as well as IHRA Ambassadors from: Germany, Poland, Italy, EU, Belgium, Latvia, Romania, Greece, Slovenia, Portugal, Canada, Finland, Norway, Australia, Brazil, Estonia, Croatia, Albania, Lithuania and Bulgaria.

During the event, the attendees heard the testimony of Michael Smuss (99), the last remaining survivor of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Born in 1926, Michael risked his life to smuggle messages and supplies into the Warsaw Ghetto. After the Nazis captured him and deported him to Treblinka, Michael risked his life again by smuggling food to his fellow prisoners. He survived against all odds, enduring ghettos, concentration camps, and slave labor. His resilience and bravery are a testament to his incredible spirit.

British Ambassador to Israel, Simon Walters, said that “The Stockholm Deceleration is powerful and lasting reminder that Holocaust remembrance and education is a collective responsibility. It is incumbent on us all to ensure the horrors of the Shoa are never forgotten. Our purpose was and remains to ensure “Never Again” is more than just a slogan but a living and vital commitment. We all have a responsibility to fight against antisemitism wherever it appears. I'm proud that the UK government continues to put into practice the principles of the Stockholm Declaration through its commitment to education but also by establishing and building a permanent Holocaust Memorial Centre next to the UK Parliament, serving as a permanent reminder of the atrocity of the Holocaust”.

“The Stockholm Declaration on the Holocaust was adopted against the backdrop of real and serious challenges, such as ignorance and denial of the Holocaust. Today, 25 years later, in the wake of October 7th, we are confronted with even more, very real, challenges - with social media adding to the spread of Holocaust distortion and denial, as well as Antisemitism and hate," said Swedish Ambassador to Israel, Alexandra Rydmark.

"As one of the founding countries of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, Sweden will remain a firm voice for perpetuating the memory of the Holocaust, the strengthening of Jewish life in Sweden and Europe, and in the crucial fight against Antisemitism. Antisemitism has no place in Sweden; the Government accepts no exceptions or excuses.”

According to U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, Stephanie Hallett, “The United States resolutely continues to honor and seek a measure of justice for Holocaust victims, survivors, and their families, and for all victims of Nazi persecution, through accurate commemoration and education about the Holocaust. We are committed to combating the rise of antisemitism in the United States and around the world.”