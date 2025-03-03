Druze community leaders condemn terrorist who stabbed Israeli Arab to death in Haifa

A German-born Druze man went on a stabbing spree in Haifa on Monday, killing a 70-year-old Israeli Arab and wounding several others before he was gunned down by security guards at the entrance to a train station.

Druze community leaders condemned the attack.

The mayor of Shfar'am, Nahed Hazem, condemned the deadly stabbing attack and called it "a heinous crime." Speaking to Israeli media, Hazem said that the relatives of the attacker Jethro Shahin who live in Shfar'am are "normative in every way," adding that he does not know the terrorist personally.

"I understood from relatives that he has German citizenship and that he was in Germany for a year and only returned to Shfar'am less than a month ago. The extended family tells me that he is mentally unstable, but I have no documents to confirm this. We are all very surprised," Hazem said.