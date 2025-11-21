Eli Zeira, IDF intel chief during 1973 war, dies at 97

Maj. Gen. (res.) Eli Zeira, who was at the helm of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate during the 1973 Yom Kippur War and had come to be synonymous with the failure to forewarn the political and military echelons of Egypt and Syria's plans, died Friday at age 97.

A decorated veteran of the Israel Defense Forces, Zeira began his military career during the 1948 War of Independence, serving as a platoon and a company commander. After the war, he became the first Israeli officer to be sent to study in the United States. His subsequent ranks and posts included Head of the General Staff Operations Branch and Head of the General Staff Operations Department.

In 1973 Zeira had assured Prime Minister Golda Meir and Defense Minister Moshe Dayan that Egypt and Syria would not launch another war against the Jewish state so soon after their epochal six-day routing in 1967. Despite numerous warnings—including from Jordan's King Hussein—Zeira dismissed the threat.

When the offensive began on October 6, Israel’s reserves — accounting for two-thirds of the IDF — remained unmobilized, which allowed Egyptian and Syrian armies to exact a heavy toll before ultimately being beaten back.

The subsequent National Commission of Inquiry, set up to probe the failings in the prelude to the war, found Zeira responsible and recommended that he be dismissed.

"Israeli intelligence failed to see war coming in 1973 because it was wedded to a concept (kontzeptziya in Hebrew) that the Arabs would not go to war because they would lose, therefore the danger of war was minimal," according to strategy and security expert Bruce Riedel, who concludes that "The Israeli intelligence failure of 1973 is thus a classic example of how intelligence fails when the policy and intelligence communities build a feedback loop that reinforces their prejudices and blinds them to changes in the threat environment."