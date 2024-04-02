Herzog hosts Eden Golan ahead of Eurovision 2024 journey

Before departing to represent Israel at Eurovision 2024 in Sweden, Eden Golan, the Israeli representative, received a heartfelt blessing from the President of the country, emphasizing the importance of Israel's presence on the global stage.

At the President's residence in Jerusalem, President Isaac Herzog expressed unwavering support for Israel's participation in Eurovision, stating, "In whatever arena Israel needs to be, she will be!"

Herzog emphasized the significance of showcasing Israel's spiritual and cultural strengths, especially amidst efforts to exclude the nation from various platforms.

Golan, the 20-year-old winner of the Next Star competition, will proudly fly the Israeli flag with her song 'Hurricane,' written by Keren Pels and Avi Ohion. Joined by Sharon Derix, head of the Israeli delegation, and Yoav Tzafir, director and producer, Golan received encouragement and best wishes from President Herzog before embarking on her Eurovision journey.

GPO

Expressing her gratitude and excitement, Golan remarked, "We really have one and only people... I feel enormously honored to have this privilege, to stand there on stage with my voice, and show everyone who we are and our beautiful nation."

President Herzog's wife echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of Israel's participation on the global stage and expressing confidence in Golan's abilities. "Although we know it won't be easy, we trust you Eden and we have your back," she said.

Tzafir expressed appreciation for President Herzog's support, acknowledging the challenges faced in preparing for Eurovision this year. "Israel must participate in Eurovision... Thank you very much indeed," he said.

President Herzog concluded by wishing Golan luck, assuring her that the entire nation, along with supporters worldwide, would be with her on stage.