Hezbollah violates ceasefire 7 times a day on average, IDF figures show

The Shiite jihadists of Hezbollah violate the ceasefire agreement with Israel more than seven times a day on average, according to Israel Defense Forces data obtained by i24NEWS and made public for the first time on Saturday.

Israel has flagged upward of 1,200 violations by Hezbollah in its report to the U.S.-led five-country monitoring panel tasked with supervising the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Of these, 650 violations were relayed to the Lebanese army for handling, while the rest of the times the IDF responded by attacking the violators.

The Lebanese army has identified 390 additional violations on its own initiative and filed a report saying that it had handled them.

Thus official data shows that the Lebanese army handled 52% of all violations, and 440 of the targets Israel flagged by Israel.

The majority of the infractions the Lebanese army manages to stem are concentrated in the south of the country.