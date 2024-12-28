Houthis' latest nighttime missile attack targets Jerusalem

Sirens alerting of incoming rockets woke up Israelis and Palestinians in Jerusalem and southern West Bank early on Saturday, triggered by yet another missile fired from Yemen by the Houthi jihadists.

The missile was intercepted before it reached Israel, the IDF military spokesman said, adding that sirens were sounded in the areas of Jerusalem and the Dead Sea.

The Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly fired drones and missiles towards Israel in what the group describes as acts of solidarity with Palestinians.