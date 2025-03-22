Houthis says their latest intercepted missile was aimed at Ben Gurion airport

Israel's air defenses on Friday intercepted a missile fired by Yemeni jihadists, the latest such attack by the Iran-backed Houthis. While the missile was shot down before it entered Israeli territory, alert sirens were activated in the central and Jerusalem regions.

The group claimed responsibility for the attack, with the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree saying that it fired a ballistic missile toward Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, said in a televised statement in the early hours of Saturday.

The group's military spokesman has also said without providing evidence that the Houthis had launched attacks against the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea.

The group recently vowed to escalate attacks, including those targeting Israel, in response to U.S. strikes earlier this month, which amount to the biggest U.S. military operation in the Middle East since President Donald Trump took office in January.