IAF fighter jets strike Hezbollah weapons storage facilities, training base used by Radwan Force

The Israeli military on Friday struck a training and qualification compound ground used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force.

The training activities conducted at the compound constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Likewise, a number of weapon storage facilities and terrorist infrastructure sites, which were used by Hezbollah to advance terror attacks against Israel, were struck.

The Israeli strikes are carried out as Lebanon's embattled civilian government pledges the disarmament of the powerful Iran-backed group, amid growing skepticism in Israel that another large-scale operation can be averted.