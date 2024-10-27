IDF announces deaths of 4 reserve soldiers in Lebanon

The death toll from the ground operation in southern Lebanon is up to 31

i24NEWS
1 min read
Four IDF reservists who fell in southern Lebanon
Four IDF reservists who fell in southern Lebanon

The IDF announced Sunday the deaths of four reserve soldiers who fell in battle in southern Lebanon. This takes the death toll from the ground operation to 31.

The four were named as follows: Capt. (Res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, 43; Major (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, 30); Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, 29; Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, ​​36. 

