IDF announces deaths of 4 reserve soldiers in Lebanon

The IDF announced Sunday the deaths of four reserve soldiers who fell in battle in southern Lebanon. This takes the death toll from the ground operation to 31.

The four were named as follows: Capt. (Res.) Avraham Yosef Goldberg, 43; Major (res.) Gilad Elmaliach, 30); Captain (res.) Amit Chayut, 29; Major (res.) Eliav Amram Abitbol, ​​36.