IDF announces deaths of 4 soldiers in fighting in Lebanon

Five others said to be seriously wounded in battles against the jihadists of Hezbollah

The latest IDF soldiers to fall in the Lebanon operation
The latest IDF soldiers to fall in the Lebanon operation

The IDF named four more fatalities in the fighting in southern Lebanon on Thursday: Command Sergeant Major (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal, 42; Sergeant Major (res.) Shmuel Harari, 35; Master Sergeant (res.) Shlomo Aviad Nayman, 31; and Sergeant First Class (res.) Shuvael Ben-Natan, aged 22, from Rehelim.

