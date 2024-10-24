IDF announces deaths of 4 soldiers in fighting in Lebanon
Five others said to be seriously wounded in battles against the jihadists of Hezbollah
i24NEWS
1 min read
The IDF named four more fatalities in the fighting in southern Lebanon on Thursday: Command Sergeant Major (res.) Mordechai Haim Amoyal, 42; Sergeant Major (res.) Shmuel Harari, 35; Master Sergeant (res.) Shlomo Aviad Nayman, 31; and Sergeant First Class (res.) Shuvael Ben-Natan, aged 22, from Rehelim.
