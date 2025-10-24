IDF eliminates head of logistics of Hezbollah's 'southern front'

A Hezbollah officer tasked restoring the jihadist group’s military capabilities in southern Lebanon was eliminated in an Israeli drone strike on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The late Abbas Hassan Karky's activities “constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military added.

Hezbollah—a jihadist group sworn to Israel's destruction—joined on October 8, 2023 the war against Israel launched by Hamas the previous day. The group was battered in a devastating nine-day operation in September 2024 that saw its operatives' hand-held communications devices explode and its leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in a bunker-busting strike.

Nevertheless, despite pressure to give up its weapons from its rivals in Lebanon and from Washington, Hezbollah has rejected calls to disarm since the devastating war with Israel.