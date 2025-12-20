IDF nabs Islamic State terror suspect in Syria

'The suspect was transferred for further processing in Israeli territory," IDF spokesperson says, adding that weapons were found and seized during the operation

Guns seized in the course of the operation
IDF Spokesperson

Israel Defense Forces soldiers conducted an operation on Wednesday in the area of Rafid in southern Syria to apprehend a suspected terrorist affiliated with ISIS, the military spokesperson said on Saturday. 

The announcement comes as Washington announced a major operation to eliminated Islamic State terrorists in Syria after three Americans lost their lives in a jihadist attack in Palmyra. 

The Israeli soldiers completed the operation in Syria "in cooperation with IDF intelligence," the statement read, adding that "the suspect was transferred for further processing in Israeli territory."

Additionally, during the operation, weapons were found and seized. 

IDF troops "continue to remain deployed along the Golan Heights border in order to protect the State of Israel and its citizens," the statement from the spokesperson concluded. 

