IDF officer is 5th suspect arrested over intel leaks from PM's office

Israeli police investigators arrested an IDF officer as part of the probe into leaked classified documents from the Prime Minister’s Office. The arrest of Eli Feldstein is the fifth so far in the high-profile investigation.

The gag order on the probe was partially lifted on Friday, when the magistrates' court confirmed that several suspects were arrested as part of the probe into a suspected "security breach caused by the illegal provision of classified information."

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's long-serving PM, has denied any wrongdoing by his office staffers and said in a statement that he was only made aware of the leaked document by the media.

Details from the document in question were published in September by the German Bild newspaper, one of the media outlets that had appealed the court to lift the gag order.