IDF's top lawyer steps down over leak of controversial video

The Israeli military’s top lawyer announced on Friday that she was stepping down from her post, after acknowledging that she had approved the leaking of a controversial surveillance video.

Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, the Military Advocate General, said in a statement that she "approved the leaking of evidence to the media in an attempt to confront the false propaganda against the law enforcement officials in the military."

"I take full responsibility for all of the evidence which was sent out to the media by this unit. Based on this, I decided to conclude my role," she wrote.

Tomer-Yerushalmi had been on leave since the launching of a criminal probe into the circumstances surrounding the leak of the surveillance video. However the present focus of the investigation is shifting from the leak to whether Tomer‑Yerushalmi obstructed justice by providing false or misleading information to the State Prosecution’s High Court.

The leaked footage was from the Sde Teiman detention facility in southern Israel, where several reservists were detained on suspicion of abusing Hamas terrorists held in the facility.

The high-profile investigation into the abuse sparked outrage among right-wing activists and supporters of some factions in the governing coalition; the fallout included a break into the detention facility in an attempt to thwart the arrests.

In February 2025 a military court sentenced an reservist to seven months imprisonment minus time served, and indicted five others on suspicion that they had severely beaten and assaulted the prisoner, leaving him with serious injuries, including broken ribs and an internal tear in his rectum.

Critics have argued that the video leaked by Tomer-Yerushalmi was edited in a way that makes the abuse appear more severe than it was.