IDF says no change in public safety guidelines amid heightened Iran tensions | LIVE BLOG

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin on Friday said that while the military was monitoring the regional developments, there were no updates regarding public safety guidelines.

"The IDF is monitoring regional developments and is aware of the reports and discussions on the issue of Iran. The IDF maintains a high level of alertness. There is no change in guidelines. Please follow the announcements from the IDF Spokesperson and Home Front Command on official channels only."