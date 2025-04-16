IDF strengthens operations in the West Bank, several people arrested

First sign of life from Gaza - Brother of kidnapped Rom Breslavsky: "We identified him in video published by Islamic Jihad"

Moshe Or, brother of hostage Avinatan Or, told Al-Jazeera that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must take responsibility for the hostage negotiations. "I am certain that Netanyahu is the one making the decisions and he should not pretend otherwise. He is the prime minister of Israel and he is the one who decides," Moshe Or said. He rejected the idea that Hamas would be the only one to decide the fate of the hostages: "To say that Hamas is the only one to decide the agreement is unacceptable." Moshe Or also made it clear that his family would not accept any partial agreement: "We believe the right solution is a comprehensive agreement that will bring my brother Avinatan and all the other hostages together, in exchange for an end to the war." He stressed that a majority of Israelis supported the hostages' return: "The price of the agreement is not important. We want Avinatan back."