Brother of kidnapped Rom Breslavsky: "We identified him in Islamic Jihad video" | LIVE BLOG
IDF strengthens operations in the West Bank, several people arrested
Netanyahu speaks with US lawmakers about the war in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted two U.S. congresswomen, Republican Joni Ernst and Democrat Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, in Jerusalem on Wednesday. During the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu discussed ongoing efforts to free the hostages and military operations in Gaza. He reaffirmed the goal of eliminating Hamas and preventing any future threats to Israel. The Israeli prime minister thanked the two congresswomen for their personal and bipartisan support for the State of Israel since the beginning of the conflict.
First sign of life from Gaza - Brother of kidnapped Rom Breslavsky: "We identified him in video published by Islamic Jihad"
Moshe Or, brother of hostage Avinatan Or, told Al-Jazeera that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must take responsibility for the hostage negotiations. "I am certain that Netanyahu is the one making the decisions and he should not pretend otherwise. He is the prime minister of Israel and he is the one who decides," Moshe Or said. He rejected the idea that Hamas would be the only one to decide the fate of the hostages: "To say that Hamas is the only one to decide the agreement is unacceptable." Moshe Or also made it clear that his family would not accept any partial agreement: "We believe the right solution is a comprehensive agreement that will bring my brother Avinatan and all the other hostages together, in exchange for an end to the war." He stressed that a majority of Israelis supported the hostages' return: "The price of the agreement is not important. We want Avinatan back."
U.S. condemns extension of Albanese’s UN mandate, citing anti-Israel bias
“Ms. Albanese’s actions also make clear that the United Nations tolerates anti-Semitic hatred, prejudice against Israel, and the legitimization of terrorism”
"We will not abandon uranium enrichment during negotiations," Iran says
"Our right to enrich uranium is not negotiable in negotiations with the United States," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was quoted as saying today by Arab media. This statement came ahead of his visit to Russia, conveying Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's message to Vladimir Putin that Iran is seeking support on the nuclear issue. "We are hearing conflicting positions from American officials, which will not help advance the negotiations. We must know the true positions of the American side at the next negotiation meeting."
Qabatya operation: one of the Funduq terrorists reportedly killed
One of the terrorists involved in the Funduq attack last January, in which Elad Jacob Winkelstein, Rachel Cohen, and Aliza Reiz were killed, was reportedly killed by special police and IDF units. Two of the three terrorists had already been killed on January 23. Mohammad Zakrani was the third still alive and still wanted by Israeli forces.
Israel secures 6-month delay in Hague Court proceedings
Two Western diplomats told i24NEWS that South Africa attempted to submit evidence accusing Israel of genocide, without giving Israel access to review the material
Israeli Air Force eliminates Hezbollah 'Radwan Force' terrorist in airstrike on Qantara, southern Lebanon
"Earlier today, an air force drone bombed and killed a terrorist from the Hezbollah terrorist organization's 'Radwan Force' in the Qantara region of southern Lebanon," the Israeli military said.
Following the announcement of a resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Israel Katz clarifies that this will not happen at this stage
"Humanitarian aid will not enter Gaza; it is a key tool for putting pressure on Hamas," the Israeli Defense Minister clarified. He stated that in the future, too, it will be necessary to ensure that aid is managed by civilian companies to prevent Hamas from gaining access.
IDF and police thwart weapon smuggling attempt at eastern border
Observers from Unit 636 spotted a suspicious individual carrying a bag in the southern enclave area. Responding swiftly, the Jordan Border Unit (JB) in the Yad Vashem District, Battalion 47 soldiers, and Border Guard’s “Milan” unit located the bag, which contained six M-16 upper parts and four trigger handles. The weapons were transferred for further investigation, and authorities emphasized their ongoing efforts to prevent smuggling along the eastern border.
"The Katz Plan is an illusion," says the Hostage Families Forum
The Hostage Families Forum reacted to the Israeli Defense Minister's release of his plan for Gaza, expressing its disappointment. "Many words and empty promises will not be able to hide the bitter truth: the Katz plan is an illusion." "They promised that the hostages would come first. In practice, Israel chooses to seize territory before saving it," the Forum continued in a statement. "They promised that the 'gates of hell' would open. In practice, preparations are quietly being made to resume humanitarian aid. It is time to put an end to false promises and slogans. It is impossible to continue the war and release all the hostages at the same time. There is one solution that is desirable and achievable: the release of all the hostages at once as part of an agreement, even at the cost of ending the war."
Israel Katz details Israel's plan for Gaza
According to the Israeli Defense Minister, first of all, "everything must be done to secure the release of all hostages under the Witkoff Plan." Israel must also defeat Hamas, stop the terrorist organization's exploitation of humanitarian aid, and create a civilian alternative for its distribution. The Israeli army is actively working to "eliminate terrorists and destroy their infrastructure," and according to him, the pressure on Hamas is increasing. "For the first time, the Egyptians have also made the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza a condition for a comprehensive agreement and an end to the war." If Hamas persists in its refusal to release the hostages, the IDF is ready to move on to "the next stage."
Lebanon takes action against illegal weapons held by Palestinians in refugee camps
The Lebanese newspaper El-Siyasa reports that, under growing international pressure, Lebanon is now focusing on illegal weapons held by Palestinians in refugee camps, rather than those held by Hezbollah. According to the outlet, the Lebanese army has taken control of all Palestinian military positions outside the camps, and factions such as the Popular Front - General Command and Fatah al-Intifada have already handed over military assets.