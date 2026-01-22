"Illegal seizure": UNRWA slams Israel over HQ raid

The UN agency serving Palestinian refugees is locked in a fresh confrontation with Israel after authorities moved to dismantle parts of its East Jerusalem base, a step the organization says has no legal foundation.

Speaking on Wednesday, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini rejected Israeli assertions that the Sheikh Jarrah compound belongs to the state, insisting the site has never been under Israeli ownership.

He said reports suggesting otherwise misrepresent the legal status of the property and distort long-standing agreements governing its use.

UNRWA maintains that the land has been rented from Jordan for more than seven decades, dating back to 1952. Lazzarini warned that Israel’s actions, including demolitions and the takeover of offices, amount to an unlawful appropriation of land in occupied territory.

He cited international legal bodies that have ruled Israel lacks sovereignty in East Jerusalem, including decisions by the International Court of Justice and the UN General Assembly.

According to the UNRWA chief, enforcing Israeli domestic law in the area violates international norms, as Israel has no recognized authority over the territory.

The latest clash follows a series of legislative and administrative measures taken by Israel over the past year.

In October 2024, Israel enacted a law barring UNRWA from operating within the country and severing official ties with the agency. Additional restrictions imposed last month halted the provision of basic utilities to UNRWA facilities, effectively crippling their operations. This week’s demolitions marked the most dramatic step yet.

Israel has justified its stance by pointing to alleged links between UNRWA and Hamas, claims that gained traction after Israeli officials said some agency employees participated in the October 7, 2023 attacks. In response to the allegations, the United Nations convened an independent review led by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna.

While the review highlighted concerns over neutrality within the agency, it stopped short of confirming Israel’s claims that large numbers of UNRWA staff were affiliated with terrorist groups, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Despite the controversy, the International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza via UN bodies, including UNRWA, a ruling that drew criticism from both Israel and the United States.

The diplomatic fallout intensified this week after UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Israel’s demolition of the Jerusalem compound. Israel’s Foreign Ministry countered the criticism with a pointed social media post. Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein shared footage he said showed a Hamas operative involved in the October 7 assault, alongside documentation identifying the individual as an UNRWA employee.

“Was this your UNRWA Employee of the Month?” Marmorstein wrote.

With legal rulings, political pressure, and humanitarian needs colliding, the standoff over UNRWA’s future in Jerusalem shows no sign of easing.

