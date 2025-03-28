In 1st since Lebanon ceasefire went to effect, Israel retaliates against Hezbollah by striking drone facility in Dahieh

The Israeli military on Friday announced it struck a Hezbollah drone storage facility in the jihadist group's stronghold in the southern part of the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The attack represents a retaliation after two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon at northern Israel earlier in the day.

According to the statement by Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the facility was operated by Unit 127 of the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group and located in a densely populated civilian area. The strike was preceded by an evacuation notice.

The military accused Hezbollah of "cynically using the Lebanese population as human shields," saying it "will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."