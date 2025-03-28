In 1st since Lebanon ceasefire went to effect, Israel retaliates against Hezbollah by striking drone facility in Dahieh

The strike came after two rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel

i24NEWS
2 min read
Black smoke rising from the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahieh following IDF strikePhoto from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

The Israeli military on Friday announced it struck a Hezbollah drone storage facility in the jihadist group's stronghold in the southern part of the Lebanese capital of Beirut. 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1905606064508125666

The attack represents a retaliation after two rockets were fired from southern Lebanon at northern Israel earlier in the day. 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1905584159831228620

According to the statement by Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the facility was operated by Unit 127 of the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group and located in a densely populated civilian area. The strike was preceded by an evacuation notice. 

The military accused Hezbollah of "cynically using the Lebanese population as human shields," saying it "will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

