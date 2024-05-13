Israel continues nationwide Memorial Day commemorations

Monday marks Memorial Day in Israel, with solemn ceremonies planned nationwide to honor fallen soldiers and terror victims.

The events will commence at 11 a.m. with a two-minute siren that will resound across the country.

This year's Memorial Day holds particular significance, as the nation remembers not only its fallen heroes but also the victims of the Hamas massacre on October 7 and the subsequent months-long conflict in Gaza. The memories of these recent events loom large as Israelis gather to pay their respects.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to lead the main state ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem at 11 a.m.. Following this, another ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. to honor the memory of victims of terror, highlighting the broader impact of violence on Israeli society.

Tsahal

Despite calls from some bereaved families urging politicians to stay away from ceremonies, other ministers from across the political spectrum are expected to attend events around the country at 11 a.m.

Politicians have appealed for unity during the Memorial Day ceremonies, urging a temporary suspension of political divisions and heated discourse.