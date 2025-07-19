Israel eliminates 2 Hezbollah terrorists in south Lebanon

Recommended -

Israel eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in separate drone strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the miltiary announced.

One of the terrorists taken out was named as Ahmad Mohammad Salah, who ran the jihadist militia's deployment in the town of Yohmor.

The other eliminated terrorists was said to be a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force.

The two were engaged in activities in violation of ceasefire agreements by trying to rebuild the jihadist group's terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon.