Commemorations across Israel mark 2 years since Oct. 7 massacre

Israelis are commemorating the second anniversary of the October 7 massacre with several major ceremonies on Tuesday. The solemn occasion coincides this year with the Jewish festival of Sukkot.

The day's central event, the Bereaved Families Memorial Ceremony, will be held in Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon.

Meanwhile thousands of cyclists took part in a commemorative bicycle tour across the Gaza envelope area calling for the return of the 48 hostages still held in the Palestinian enclave. Along the route, burned vehicle chassis were placed as a reminder of the day of the massacre and displays illustrating the conditions of captivity in Gaza.

Earlier in the day a ceremony was held at the Kfar Aza kibbutz, whose members are waiting for the return of Ziv and Gali Berman from Gaza captivity.

At the site of the Nova festival, the worst massacre of October 7, bereaved families held a ceremony commemorating their loved ones.

No official ceremonies will be held, as the day is a religious holiday in Israel.

Outside the homes of several government ministers protests were held beginning at 6:29 a.m. — the exact time the Hamas-led attack began two years ago — by family members of the Gaza hostages and their supporters, demanding government accountability and action to secure a hostage deal.