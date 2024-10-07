Israel marks 365 days since horrific October 7th massacre | LIVE BLOG
In a clear attempt to mark the October 7 massacre, Hamas fired four rockets at southern Israeli towns at the exact time the attacks began last year
Smotrich addresses October 7 attacks, apologized to Israeli people
"There are many things to apologize for, and many people to apologize to."
Two lightly wounded in Kfar Habad and one direct rocket impact in Holon, no injures
🚨Rocket sirens sound across central Israel
The IDF's 91st Division has initiated localized and targeted operations in southern Lebanon
In the past several weeks, the division has carried out hundreds of strikes, resulting in the elimination of dozens of Hezbollah operatives. Alongside these ground operations, IDF soldiers are also maintaining their defensive duties to safeguard the State of Israel.
🚨 Rocket warning sirens sound in northern Israel
Additional Israeli forces enter Lebanon
The forces of the "Galil" formation (91), including the combat soldiers of the Alexandroni (3), "Hazaken" (8) and Nahal (228) reserve brigades, began a targeted and delimited ground operation in southern Lebanon.
The IDF launches airstrikes against Hamas terror targets and rocket launchers across the Gaza Strip
This action follows the identification of Hamas's intent to fire projectiles toward Israeli territory. The Israel Air Force (IAF) targeted Hamas launch sites and underground terrorist infrastructure. Additionally, overnight strikes were carried out in central Gaza against threats to IDF forces operating in the region.
IDF announces death of Maj. (res.) Itai Azoulai, 25, killed in battle at Lebanese border
The attack occurred early Monday morning when Hezbollah terrorists targeted the soldiers from fortified positions, employing machine guns, anti-tank missiles, and mortars
🚨Missiles from east intercepted, alarms raised in Rishon LeZion and Palmachim in central Israel
October 7 anniversary, protesters block route 4
Protesters began blocking Route 4 at the Yanai Interchange at 6:29 a.m., the start of Hamas attacks a year ago. They are calling for the return of the hostages.
Commemoration ceremony at the Nova Festival venue in Kibbutz Reim
The ceremony, which President Herzog attended, began with a minute of silence at 6:29 a.m., the exact moment Hamas began its attacks exactly one year ago.
Four rockets fired from Gaza Strip
