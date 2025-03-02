Israel pledges to protect Syria's Druze from Islamists

"We shall not allow Syria's extremist Islamic regime to harm the Druze. Should the regime harms the Druze, it will be struck by us"

Druze clergymen in Majdal Shams, Golan Heights, wave to the Druze community on the other side of the border with SyriaAP Photo/Leo Correa

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday ordered the Israeli military to “prepare to defend” the Druze-majority city of Jaramana on the outskirts of Damascus in Syria. Also Saturday, Israeli aid supplies to Syria's Druze were facilitated by members of Israel's Druze community. 

An Israeli statement said the Damascus suburb was “currently under attack by the forces of the Syrian regime,” referring to the Turkey-backed Islamists under the leadership of Ahmad al-Sharaa. 

"We shall not allow Syria's extremist Islamic regime to harm the Druze. Should the regime harms the Druze, it will be struck by us," Katz said. "We are committed to our Druze brethren in Israel to do everything to prevent harm to their Druze brethren in Syria, and we will take all the steps required to guarantee their safety."

