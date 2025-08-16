Recommended -

The families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza are calling on for a general strike to be held on Sunday in an effort to compel the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a deal with Hamas for the release of their loved ones and a ceasefire. According to Israeli officials, 50 hostages now remain in Gaza, of whom 20 are believed to be alive.

The October 7 Council and other groups representing bereaved families of hostages and soldiers who fell since the start of the war declared they were "shutting down the country to save the soldiers and the hostages."

While many businesses said they would join the strike, Israel’s largest labor federation, the Histadrut, has declined to participate.

Some of the country's top educational institutions, including the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv University, declared their support for the strike.

"We, the members of the university's leadership, deans, and department heads, hereby announce that on Sunday, each and every one of us will participate in a personal strike as a profound expression of solidarity with the hostage families," the Hebrew University's deal wrote to students.

The day will begin at 6:29 AM, to commemorate the start of the October 7 attack, with the first installation at Tel Aviv's Hostages Square in Tel Aviv. Further demonstrations are planned at dozens of traffic intersections.