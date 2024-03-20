Israel's President to honor 3 hostages mistakenly killed by IDF

Israeli President Isaac Herzog to hold a ceremony with the families of the three hostages the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) mistakenly killed in December during a battle in the Gaza Strip.

Alon Shamriz, Yotam Haim and Samer Talalka were accidentally shot by the Israeli military during their self-rescue. "Last December, the three abductees managed to escape from the hands of their captors from the terrorist organization Hamas, and with extraordinary determination and mutual guarantee they embarked on a heroic rescue and self-rescue journey against all odds," reads the statement announcing the ceremony.

Courtesy

"The journey, which included leaving identifying marks, calling for rescue and moving between buildings in the heart of enemy territory, ended tragically with their deaths on the battlefield by the IDF forces."

i24NEWS

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances, the President of the State decided to honor the determination, fortitude and special bravery they demonstrated and to award their families a unique certificate of appreciation in the name of the State of Israel."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1737546991318569353 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• From living nightmare to movie-like dream, Luis Har tells-all about surviving Hamas captivity >>

• Hamas' new proposal details hostages-prisoners exchange >>

• Mia Schem fights for remaining Hamas hostages during trip to Washington >>