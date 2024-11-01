Israel: Several arrests reported over suspected leak from PM's office
The leak involves classified intelligence pertaining to a sensitive national security issue
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Israeli security services launched a probe into a suspected breach of national security caused by the leak of classified intelligence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
An Israeli court on Friday lifted a gag order on the fact there is an ongoing investigation and that several individuals linked to the PMO were arrested.
This article received 1 comments