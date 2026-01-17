'Israel, the worm of ruin and destruction': Haaretz columnist shares post linking Netanyahu to collapse of USSR

A columnist with the Haaretz newspaper on Saturday shared on her social media a post alleging a link between the hawkish rhetoric of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and the collapse of several states throughout the past decades, including the Soviet Union and East Germany.

Sharing a reel on Instagram with the tagline "How many countries has Netanyahu doomed via the US?" Hanin Majadli captioned it with a message in Arabic reading "Israel, the worm of ruin and destruction."

The reel, from an account named "geopoliticswatch," features a caption reading "Back in 2002, Netanyahu was publicly asked by the US Congress which countries should be 'preemptively struck' by the US military. Moreover, in interviews, the Israeli prime minister has openly named those he considers the main threats to both the US and the so-called 'civilized world.'"

The post then provides a numbered list of communist dictatorships and other non-democracies that were on the receiving end of Netanyahu's barbs, whether in the 1980s—Netanyahu served as Israel's envoy to the United Nations between 1984 and 1988)—, in the context of the Cold War; or in later years, after he was first elected to premiership in 1996.

The list kicks off with the USSR: "1. The Soviet Union — In a 1982 interview, Netanyahu stated that if the USSR disappeared, 'international terrorism' would disappear with it. The USSR collapsed ten years later."

"In the same interview, Netanyahu described the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) as a proxy of the Soviet Union. He continues to challenge the very existence of Palestine, including with US support," it further reads.

The third and fourth items are "Czechoslovakia — Disintegrated in 1993" and "East Germany — Became part of West Germany in 1990."

Next on the list are Cuba, Iraq, Iran ("A US military intervention is expected in the coming hours or days"), Libya and Venezuela.

Some of the top comments include "Longest standing American president," "Can’t believe he’s been president of the USA for over 20 years" and "Without Zionism peace and love will reign everywhere."