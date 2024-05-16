Israeli delegation leads diplomats to "Nova 06:29" performance in New York

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, and Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, led a delegation of UN Ambassadors and Consuls General from approximately 30 countries to the performance of "Nova 06:29" in New York City.

"This exhibition serves as a stark reminder that our war is one of light against darkness," remarked Ambassador Gilad Erdan, reflecting on the profound symbolism of the festival's destruction.

"We must expose the atrocities committed by Hamas and stand firm in our determination to defeat terrorism."

Consul General Ofir Akunis echoed Erdan's sentiments, emphasizing the stark contrast between the values embodied by the "Nova" festival and the brutality of Hamas and Jihadist extremism. "We must stand united against the forces of evil and uphold the principles of freedom and democracy," Akunis urged.

"We must activate all powers to free the abductees from the captivity of Hamas," Akunis called on the international community, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian challenges faced by Israelis living under the threat of terrorism.

Ofir Amir, a survivor and one of the festival's initiators, expressed gratitude to Erdan and Akunis for their support in bringing the exhibition to the world stage. "Our hope is that this performance will leave a lasting impression and shed light on the cruelty endured by festival attendees on October 7, 2024," Amir remarked.