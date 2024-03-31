Israeli PM Netanyahu to undergo Hernia surgery on Sunday night

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a government conference at Hakirya base in Tel Aviv on January 7, 2024.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a government conference at Hakirya base in Tel Aviv on January 7, 2024.Yariv Katz/POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to undergo surgery for a hernia after Sunday night's war cabinet meeting, according to an announcement from his office. 

The surgery comes after a routine checkup conducted last night revealed the hernia.

Netanyahu will be placed under full anesthesia during the operation. 

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who also serves as the Deputy Prime Minister, will temporarily assume the Prime Minister's responsibilities while Netanyahu undergoes surgery and is incapacitated.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Israeli Minister of Justice Yariv Levin attends the Mida conference at the Begin Heritage Center, in JerusalemChaim Goldberg/Flash90

Netanyahu's office has assured the public that the surgery is a precautionary measure, and the Prime Minister is expected to make a full recovery following the procedure.

