Jonathan Pollard to i24NEWS: Interrogators tried to get me to incriminate innocent Jewish leaders

Jonathan Pollard, a former U.S. intelligence analyst who was jailed for spying for Israel, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss a range of topics from the antisemitic overtones of his interrogations in the U.S. to the unheeded warnings of October 7.

"My interrogators tried to get me to incriminate U.S. Jewish leaders," he told i24NEWS' Miri Michaeli. "They wanted to decapitate the U.S. Jewish leadership by implicating them in a foreign intel operation. They were looking for a Jewish conspiracy." He added he could not implicate innocent people and therefore refused to cooperate.

Suffering such indignities taught him, Pollard said, that a "system" that does such things to individuals wouldn't stop at inflicting them on collectives. This is what he perceived in the security and intelligence failings in the months leading up to the October 7 massacre.