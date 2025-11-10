Israel’s healthcare system welcomes a new wave of doctors and patients

Following the election of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s mayor, some Jewish New Yorkers are reportedly considering leaving the city, with many eyeing Aliyah to Israel, where they see a safer, more vibrant environment for Jewish life. Israel’s medical system is already preparing for an influx of new immigrants, including doctors who bring valuable experience to local hospitals and research institutions.

Israel’s reputation as a global leader in medical innovation continues to grow. At Tel Aviv University, scientists in partnership with the biotech firm Matricelf have made international headlines after qualifying for clinical trials aimed at helping paralyzed patients walk again by regenerating spinal tissue from their own cells.

At Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, Dr. Philip Blumenfeld, who immigrated from the U.S. four years ago, is helping advance radiology treatments for rare cancers. As the hospital’s Director of Advanced Radiotherapy, Blumenfeld says the move to Israel has been transformative both personally and professionally.

“Making Aliyah definitely has its challenges, a new workplace, language, and system but being here and part of what’s happening in Israel makes it all worth it,” he says. “Working as a physician in the Startup Nation, surrounded by new technologies, has helped me reach places in my career I never thought possible.”

Blumenfeld left a lucrative private practice in Chicago to work in Israel’s public healthcare system, a decision he says was driven by values, not finances. “Even in Chicago, I saw patients turned away because they didn’t have the right insurance,” he recalls. “Here, everyone is treated, no matter who they are. The standard of care is excellent and universal.”

Yaakov, a new immigrant from Queens currently undergoing cancer treatment in Israel, echoes that sentiment. “Socialized medicine was new to me,” he says. “But it’s been a relief no $50,000 co-pays, no endless insurance battles. You join a health fund, choose your level of coverage, and focus on getting better.”

For Yaakov, the care has also been deeply personal. “When I was first diagnosed, my doctor took a call during our meeting. At first, I thought it was rude. But later, when I was on the receiving end of one of those urgent calls, I realized it was compassion — that same doctor making sure someone else wasn’t alone in a crisis.”

Israel’s healthcare system is also lauded for its comprehensive coverage — from multiple annual IVF treatments to elderly care and advanced mental health support. But beyond the infrastructure, many immigrants say it’s the sense of purpose and belonging that makes the difference.

“Being in the Jewish homeland,” says Dr. Blumenfeld, “is good for the mind, body, and soul. It’s medicine in every sense of the word.”