Man seriously wounded in Tel Aviv stabbing, Palestinian terrorist shot dead
The 19-year-old terrorist was neutralized by an armed citizen
A Palestinian terrorist stabbed an Israeli in broad daylight in Tel Aviv on Saturday, in a terrorist attack that concluded with the terrorist's elimination by an armed citizen.
Police, who investigate the incident as a terrorist attack, said that the terrorist was a 19-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Tulkarem.
