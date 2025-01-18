Man seriously wounded in Tel Aviv stabbing, Palestinian terrorist shot dead

The 19-year-old terrorist was neutralized by an armed citizen

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed an Israeli in broad daylight in Tel Aviv on Saturday, in a terrorist attack that concluded with the terrorist's elimination by an armed citizen. 

Police, who investigate the incident as a terrorist attack, said that the terrorist was a 19-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Tulkarem.

