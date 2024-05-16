Multiple injuries reported in overnight Tel Aviv bus collision

A collision between two buses on Yarkon Street in Tel Aviv has resulted in several injuries, according to Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesman Zachi Heller.

MADA medics and paramedics swiftly provided medical treatment to the injured individuals and referred them to nearby hospitals, including Wolfson and Ichilov Hospital.

Among the injured are eight individuals, with one 40-year-old man reported to be in serious condition with multiple systemic injuries and difficulty breathing. Three others are in moderate condition, while four have sustained mild injuries.

Deputy Director of the Yarkon Region of the MADA, Shahar Hizkelevitz, described the scene upon arrival as chaotic, with both buses heavily damaged and debris scattered around. Immediate triage and medical intervention were conducted to assess and prioritize the treatment of the injured.

MADA

MDA motorcycle unit medics Meir Batito and Elad Mansour, alongside MADA paramedic Simcha Simandaev, provided critical care to the 40-year-old man who was unconscious with severe head injuries and multiple systemic injuries. Paramedics administered life-saving treatment and evacuated him to the hospital.

Additionally, seven other injured individuals were treated for various injuries, including bruises, with three categorized as having moderate injuries and four with mild injuries. They were promptly evacuated to hospitals for further evaluation and treatment.