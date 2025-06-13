Netanyahu: Israel strikes Iran to stop imminent nuclear threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a historic and defiant speech overnight, defending the launch of Operation Rising Lion — a major preemptive military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

The Israeli leader invoked the memory of the Holocaust and warned of the unprecedented threat posed by Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear capabilities.

Speaking as Israeli airstrikes targeted dozens of Iranian military and nuclear sites, Netanyahu stated:

"Iran has produced enough enriched uranium for nine atomic bombs. If this were not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time — it could be a year, or it could be a few months."

According to Netanyahu, intelligence indicated that Iran’s scientists were on the verge of assembling nuclear weapons, prompting urgent Israeli action.

“We attacked the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program,” Netanyahu said, confirming that Israeli forces struck the main enrichment plant at Natanz, targeted nuclear scientists involved in Iran’s bomb program, and hit key ballistic missile facilities.

The Prime Minister warned of the destructive potential Iran was building:

“Iran is preparing to produce 10,000 ballistic missiles in three years. Imagine 10,000 tons of TNT falling on a country the size of New Jersey."

Throughout the address, Netanyahu repeatedly drew comparisons between the current threat and the failures of world powers to act in time against Nazi Germany.

“Eighty years ago, Jews were victims of a Holocaust perpetrated by the Nazi regime. Today, the Jewish state refuses to be the victim of a nuclear Holocaust perpetrated by the Iranian regime,” he declared.

While emphasizing that Israel's fight was against Iran's regime — not its people — Netanyahu also delivered a message of hope to Iranians:

“Our struggle is not with you. Our struggle is with the brutal dictator who oppressed you for 46 years. I believe the day of your liberation is near.”

He concluded his remarks with a biblical reference:

“As Scripture teaches us, when someone comes to kill you, you must stand up and act first. That is exactly what Israel did today.”

According to Israeli sources, the first phase of the operation included dozens of Israeli Air Force jets striking multiple Iranian nuclear and military command sites. Israeli defense officials stated that the operation was based on “high-quality intelligence” and was launched after political leaders determined that Iran was within days of breaking out toward nuclear weapons capability.

Reports also suggest that the opening wave may have resulted in the elimination of senior Iranian military figures and nuclear scientists, though these details remain unconfirmed by Israeli authorities.

The Israeli public has been instructed to remain alert and follow Home Front Command updates as the military remains on high readiness for any potential Iranian retaliation.