Netanyahu: Khamenei's plan to destroy Israel is gone, and there growing signs that so is he

Iranian dictator Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's decades-in-the-making plan to destroy the Jewish state is dead, and there are many signs that so is he, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, in his first public address since the beginning of the military operation against the Islamic Republic.

The leader called on the Iranians rise up "like lions" against the oppressive Islamic regime.

“Don’t miss this opportunity, this once-in-a-generation opportunity,” he said.

“Soon your moment will come, the moment when you must take to the streets in your masses, to take to the streets to complete the work of bringing down the regime of horrors.”