Netanyahu hails 'extraordinary commitment' of ZAKA volunteers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received the leadership of the ZAKA body retrieval service and several dozen of its volunteers in Jerusalem on Thursday, during a meeting devoted to the organization's work during times of crisis and conflict.

During this meeting held at the Prime Minister's office, Netanyahu presented a certificate of recognition to the members of ZAKA for their commitment during the 12-day war against Iran last June, emphasizing his confidence in an organization he described as prepared and capable of facing any scenario. The leader hailed the volunteers' commitment as extraordinary and expressed deep gratitude to the volunteers, thanking them on his own behalf, on behalf of the Israeli government, and on behalf of all Israelis for their "essential activities."

The CEO of ZAKA, Tzvi Hassid, presented a detailed overview of the organization’s various units and their missions, both in normal times and in emergency situations. He emphasized the central role played by ZAKA during the war started by Hamas on October 7, 2023, particularly in rescue operations, identification, and care for victims. Tzvi Hassid also thanked the Prime Minister for his leadership of the country throughout the conflict, as well as for his constant support and recognition of the volunteers.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the CEO of ZAKA and the head of the organization's international division, Baruck Niddam, presented the PM with a symbolic gift: a sculpture depicting a dove of peace holding an olive branch, a symbol of hope and resilience.

In a separate statement, the Prime Minister's office confirmed the exchanges, once again highlighting the thanks expressed by Benjamin Netanyahu to the ZAKA volunteers for their decisive contribution during the war, as well as the recognition shown by the organization's representatives towards the head of government for his leadership and support of their actions.