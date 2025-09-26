Netanyahu tells UNGA push for Palestinian statehood sends message that murdering Jews pays off

Israel’s 12 day war with Iran to go down in military history, removing an existential threat to Israel and the civilized world, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. True to combative form, the Israeli leader has delivered a fiery oration, vowing that Israel would press on in the war in Gaza until the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas were defeated, and ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The problem with the two state solution is that "the Palestinians don't want a state next to Israel. They want a Palestinian state instead of Israel," Netanyahu went on to assert. "The uncomfortable truth is that what has driven the conflict is not the absence of a Palestinian state but the presence of a Jewish one."

On a more hopeful note, the premier singled out the speech by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who said that the world must respect Israel's security concerns; this, Netanyahu said, was a harbinger of things to come.

"In the coming years the Mideast will look dramatically different. Many of those who wage war on Israel today will be gone tomorrow. Brave peacemakers will take their place. Above all in Iran, whose long-suffering people will Make Iran Great Again."