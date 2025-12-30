"Netanyahu, Trump meeting went well," says associate of the Prime Minister | LIVE BLOG
A source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Haaretz newspaper that the meeting with US President Donald Trump went "well"
The United States supports Israel's right to recognize Somaliland
During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to the issue, the United States defended Israel's recognition of Somaliland, asserting that Israel has the right to conduct its foreign policy like any other state.
Donald Trump expresses his concerns about Israel's policy in the West Bank
US President Donald Trump and his top advisers expressed concern about several Israeli policies in the West Bank during their meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.