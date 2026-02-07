Palestinian terror suspect killed after attacking IDF soldier
The incident took place at an IDF base in the Jordan Valley, where the Palestinian managed to break free of his handcuffs and assault a female soldier, who was lightly wounded
1 min read
An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier shot dead a Palestinian terror suspect detained at a military base, after he broke free of his handcuffs and attacked a female soldier, who sustained minor injuries.
Another female soldier present at the scene acted in accordance with protocol and opened fire, neutralizing the suspect, the IDF Spokesperson said.
The injured soldier was taken to hospital for treatment and her family was notified.
No further details about the incident were available.
