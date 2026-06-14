Peace through strength: Israel tests the limits of deterrence and diplomacy - opinion

A palpable sense of tension has been felt in Jerusalem and across the region in recent days and hours, amid the recognition that dramatic decisions are approaching—ones that could shape the geopolitical balance of power in the Middle East for years to come.

Israel seeks to dismantle the Iranian axis by severing the links between its various fronts, particularly between Hezbollah and Iran. It also wants any agreement to, at a minimum, completely dismantle Iran’s nuclear program and sharply limit its ability to rebuild its missile arsenal and continue financing its proxy network.

Iran, sensing weakness, appears to see an opportunity to extend the ceasefire indefinitely while reaping economic benefits through the easing of sanctions on its oil exports.

As for Hezbollah, it is in need of a lifeline at perhaps its most difficult moment—one that would grant it a degree of immunity under the umbrella of a broader agreement with Tehran.

Today’s Israeli action striking in Dahieh in response to Hezbollah’s violations of cease, appears intended to send a firm message against separating the various arenas of conflict, likely to the frustration of the administration in Washington.

The message is mainly directed to Iran and Hezbollah, but perhaps also to Washington.

In a message to Tehran, Netanyahu published his joint statement about the strike together with a video of the drone attack.

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In his birthday greeting to Trump, Netanyahu wrote: “I wish you continued strength and vigor as you lead America towards a bright future of peace through strength, and as we continue to bring the US - Israel alliance to ever greater heights.”

Peace through strength is what the Israeli premier is hoping for, and as for the alliance with the US, it will most likely be put to the test in the coming days