Protesters converge on Netanyahu’s residence amid chaos in Jerusalem

Potesters marched toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening, demanding action on a range of issues including the release of hostages and perceived government failures.

The march, which originated from the Knesset and included hostage families and other activists, quickly spread through various neighborhoods of Jerusalem.

As the protesters made their way toward Netanyahu’s residence on Azza Street, police struggled to contain the crowds, who dispersed in multiple directions throughout the Rehavia neighborhood.

Efforts to erect barricades proved ineffective, with organizers urging participants to evade police control measures.

Some groups managed to reach the Talbieh neighborhood, bypassing the usual rally spot at Paris Square. They expressed their anger by banging drums and blowing horns, venting frustration against Netanyahu and his government.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Amid the chaos, one protester was arrested after lying under a water cannon used to disperse the demonstrators. The incident occurred outside Netanyahu’s residence, where protesters had gathered in large numbers, attempting to breach the barriers.

In another unsettling development, a video emerged showing Ayala Metzger, daughter-in-law of hostage Yoram Metzger, being dragged by police during scuffles outside Netanyahu’s home.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1775233755579294191

Metzger was among several individuals sitting in a playground across from the residence when police intervened, demanding that the area be cleared.

According to reports, several protesters were detained for questioning as police sought to restore order amidst the chaotic scenes. Additionally, one person was arrested on suspicion of throwing a burning torch at a mounted police officer.