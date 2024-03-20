Protesters rally outside UNRWA in Jerusalem, accusing agency of terrorism

Around 50 protesters gathered on Wednesday in front of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) office in Jerusalem. Slogans like: "UNRWA is Hamas," - could be heard as the mob accuses the United Nations (UN) body of being a terrorist organization.

Demonstrators claim that the UNRWA is aware of the location of the hostages in Gaza due to its links with Hamas and is not doing anything to free the abductees.

Another concern expressed by the protestors regards the Palestinian refugee status. Talking to i24NEWS, one of the participants said: "You can say I am a son of a refugee from the War of Independence. I don't have a refugee status, I don't get special money from the UN. I live as a normal citizen in a normal country just like everybody else, like hundreds of millions of people who are refugees from the wars of the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s."

The protesters' hostility towards the UNRWA is not far from the position of the Israeli government that has stated that UNRWA is deeply infiltrated with Hamas.

As starvation continues within Gaza, it is unclear what sort of organization could fill in the gap is UNRWA is completely defunded. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that two governments that had earlier withdrawn their funding - Canada and Spain - went back to funding the agency amid the humanitarian crisis observed in the Strip.

Speaking at the rally, Aryeh King, Jerusalem’s deputy mayor, said: "The distance between this Nazi UNRWA school in Shu'fat [camp] and Eliyahu Meridor street is 120m. There's no need for tunnels, rockets. They will stroll by on foot and will shoot, slaughter, rape and kidnap us here in Jerusalem if we don't have Israel cancel the mandate of the UNRWA and expel UNRWA where they belong."

