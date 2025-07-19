Released Israeli captive calls on Trump to let remaining hostages 'emerge through gates of hell'

Recommended -

Speaking before a pro-hostage rally in Tel Aviv, released Hamas captive Doron Steinbrecher called on U.S. and Israeli leaders to secure the release of the rest of the hostages.

As well as urging Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to do his utmost to end the war, Steinbrecher addressed U.S. President Donald Trump in English.

“We have met and spoken; I know how personally important this is to you, how deeply you are involved, and I know what you are capable of," she said. "Make it happen. Let everyone emerge through the gates of hell so that we may rise.”

Steinbrecher wrote in an op-ed for the Fox News website earlier this year about her "deeply meaningful opportunity to meet with President Trump. He listened intently as I shared my story and emphasized the critical importance of bringing home all remaining hostages."

Steinbrecher was among those released from Hamas captivity as part of the truce-hostage deal in January. She visited the White House in March as part of a delegation of freed hostages that also included Eli Sharabi, Naama Levy, Iair Horn, Omer Shem Tov, and Keith and Aviva Siegel.