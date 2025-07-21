Report: Israel brings Syria's Sweida medical aid amid ceasefire | LIVE BLOG

'Our brotherhood with the Druze community is well known, but beyond that, we are committed to a ‘covenant of life,'' says Israel's Health Minister

An aerial picture shows a Syrian Red Crescent convoy carrying humanitarian aid provided by Syria's interim government, driving across the southern town of Busra Al-Sham on July 20, 2025.
Day 654 of the Israel-Hamas war:

Israeli media reported early Monday that the Jewish State, in coordination with the US, delivered humanitarian aid and medical equipment to Syria’s Druze-majority Sweida. Israel's Kan public broadcaster, which reported the event, said it was currently unable to provide any further information on how the operation was carried out.

This comes after a Saturday night announcement by the Health Ministry that Israel would deliver equipment and medicine to a hospital in Sweida that had been heavily damaged. “Our brotherhood with the Druze community is well known, but beyond that, we are committed to a ‘covenant of life,’" said Health Minister Uriel Buso. "We cannot stand idly by when members of the community — inside or outside Israel — are in danger.""

Following resignation, Shas seeks to maintain control of ministries 

According to Israel's Kan public broadcaster, the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, whose members quit the goverment recently, is opposed to Tourism Minister Haim Katz from the Prime Minister's Likud party taking over its ministerial portfolios, as it fears he will oust Shas bureaucrats.

Iran, European countries to hold nuclear talks - Iranian FM spokesperson

Iran, Britain, France and Germany are expected hold nuclear talks in Istanbul on Friday, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

