Report: Israel brings Syria's Sweida medical aid amid ceasefire | LIVE BLOG

Day 654 of the Israel-Hamas war:

Israeli media reported early Monday that the Jewish State, in coordination with the US, delivered humanitarian aid and medical equipment to Syria’s Druze-majority Sweida. Israel's Kan public broadcaster, which reported the event, said it was currently unable to provide any further information on how the operation was carried out.

This comes after a Saturday night announcement by the Health Ministry that Israel would deliver equipment and medicine to a hospital in Sweida that had been heavily damaged. “Our brotherhood with the Druze community is well known, but beyond that, we are committed to a ‘covenant of life,’" said Health Minister Uriel Buso. "We cannot stand idly by when members of the community — inside or outside Israel — are in danger.""