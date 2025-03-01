Report: Israel prefers to keep Russian bases in Syria to counter Turkey

Israel communicated to Washington its strategic preference to let Russia keep its military bases in Syria to counter Turkey's growing influence in the war-ravaged country, Reuters reported on Friday citing "sources familiar with the efforts."

According to the report, Israeli officials believe that Syria's Ankara-backed new Islamist rulers pose a threat to the Jewish state's borders.

Jerusalem communicated its views to top U.S. officials in meetings, held earlier this month in Washington and Israel, with U.S. Congressional representatives, the report cited three U.S. sources and another person familiar with the contacts as saying.

Top officials in the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been vocal about their mistrust of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the Islamist faction that led the campaign that toppled Bashar Assad and which emerged from a group that was affiliated to al Qaeda.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel will not tolerate jihadist presence in southern Syria, and demanded the territory be demilitarized.