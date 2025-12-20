Report: Concerned with Iran's rearmament, Netanyahu to propose to Trump joint U.S.-Israeli military action

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lay out the case for a renewed attack against the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile program to U.S. President Donald Trump when the two leaders will meet at Mar a Lago in the last days of December, NBC News reported on Saturday.

While the damage visited on Iran's ballistic missile program and uranium enrichment program during the 12-day war in June this year is understood to be substantial, Jerusalem is nevertheless concerned that Tehran restarted both, the report said, citing an official with direct knowledge of the matter and four former U.S. officials briefed on the plans.

When the leaders meet at the president’s Florida estate, Netanyahu will make the case that Iran’s rebuilding efforts represent a threat necessitating swift and decisive action.

A White House spokesperson said that “The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iranian government corroborated the United States government’s assessment that Operation Midnight Hammer totally obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities. As President Trump has said, if Iran pursued a nuclear weapon, that site would be attacked and would be wiped out before they even got close.”

The visit to Mar a Lago on December 29, confirmed by Netanyahu's office earlier this week, will mark the premier's fifth trip to the U.S. since Trump returned to office; it will be his first since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage release deal in October that has halted the Gaza war after two years.