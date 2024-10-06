Woman murdered in shooting attack at Beersheba central bus station, terrorist neutralized

The terrorist, a 29-year-old Israeli Bedouin Arab, was killed at the scene; 8 others wounded in the attack, including 2 in serious condition

i24NEWS
1 min read
The scene of a terror shooting at the Beersheba central bus station
An Israeli woman in her 20s was murdered and eight others wounded after a terrorist opened fire at the central bus station in the southern city of Beersheba. 

The terrorist, a 29-year-old Israeli Bedouin Arab, was killed at the scene. 

https://x.com/i/web/status/1842903262418067529

