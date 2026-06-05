In the midst of negotiations, US President Donald Trump revealed an abandoned ground plot to seize Iran’s enriched uranium. The president disclosed that his administration initially weighed a major ground operation inside Iran to extract its enriched uranium stockpiles but scrapped the plan because it would have required a risky two-week deployment in enemy territory.

Meanwhile, the fighting in southern Lebanon continues. The IDF continues to eliminate Hezbollah operatives and seize weapons caches north of the Litani River. One UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed, and two others were injured after Hezbollah mortar shells struck their position in southeastern Lebanon. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY