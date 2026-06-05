Democratic representatives release joint statement on Lebanon war powers resolution | LIVE BLOG
"We stand with the Lebanese people, the government of Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces in their efforts to live peacefully and defeat Hezbollah"
In the midst of negotiations, US President Donald Trump revealed an abandoned ground plot to seize Iran’s enriched uranium. The president disclosed that his administration initially weighed a major ground operation inside Iran to extract its enriched uranium stockpiles but scrapped the plan because it would have required a risky two-week deployment in enemy territory.
Meanwhile, the fighting in southern Lebanon continues. The IDF continues to eliminate Hezbollah operatives and seize weapons caches north of the Litani River. One UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed, and two others were injured after Hezbollah mortar shells struck their position in southeastern Lebanon. READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
Early Friday morning, a terrorist arrived near the entrance of the "Western Galilee" police station, dismounted his vehicle and charged with a knife, attempting to stab a Border Police soldier
The soldier was able to overpower the terrorist and he was arrested. The suspect, is a 23-year-old resident of the village of Jadeida-Makr
Security Alert: US embassy in Jerusalem calls for "increased caution" in the Middle East
"Due to high tensions in the region, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly"
In a joint statement from Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar, the lawmakers sided with Lebanon and its people against Hezbollah
However, they also stated they did not support President Trump's "efforts to entangle the US in a war in Lebanon or other parts of the Middle East and do not support the involvement of US troops out of the region