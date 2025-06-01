Stanley Fischer, former Bank of Israel head, dies aged 81

Stanley Fischer, former governor of the Bank of Israel and an iconic figure in the global economy, passed away on Saturday at the age of 81 in the United States after a long illness.

He had led the Israeli central bank from 2005 to 2013, and later filled a key role in the Federal Reserve as its vice chaid. President Isaac Herzog paid tribute to the economist on X: "Professor Stanley Fischer, who passed away last night, was one of the greatest Governors the Bank of Israel has ever known. He played a huge role in strengthening Israel’s economy, its remarkable resilience, and its strong reputation around the world. He was a world-class professional, a man of integrity, with a heart of gold. A true lover of peace. A dear friend we will never forget. May his memory be a blessing."

Born in British Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia), Fischer initially studied physics and mathematics before turning to economics after reading John Maynard Keynes's "General Theory." A graduate of the London School of Economics, he received his doctorate from MIT in 1969. His career took him from MIT to the International Monetary Fund, where he served as Deputy Managing Director, then to Citigroup as Vice President before his arrival in Israel.

In 2010, Fischer received three prestigious awards for his management of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. The magazine Euromoney named him "best governor in the world" that year, while Financial Times gave him a perfect (A) rating for his economic performance. After his Israeli term, he became vice president of the American Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2017. Fischer leaves behind three children and a significant economic body of work with more than ten reference books.