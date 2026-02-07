Tel Aviv: Israelis call for state inquiry into Oct. 7 failings

Some two thousands of Israelis rallied on Saturday in Tel Aviv demanding the Israeli government to set up an independent state commission of inquiry to probe the circumstances that made possible the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack and massacre in southern Israel.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he has delivered a document containing answers on government conduct preceding the massacre, as part of an investigation by Israel's State Comptroller.

The documents suggest that Israel's defense echelon operated on the misplaced assumption that Hamas had been deterred and more interested in economic accommodation than in jihad against the Jewish state.

Weekly protests have been staged demanding a non-political probe of the worst terrorist massacre in Israel's history, saying that a committee chosen by Netanyahu's government will seek to exculpate the long-serving premier.

Those in attendance this week included Michel Illouz, father of slain hostage Guy Illouz, who stated that a state commission was owed to those who suffered the horrors of Israel's blackest day.

"You owe it to me! You owe it to my son! And to his friends, murdered by his side, and to those who blocked the doors to their bomb shelters until they no longer could, to those who hugged their children one last time before they were executed, to the soldiers who rushed to battle, to those who enlisted into the reserves, to the families left behind, to the residents who lost their homes and still haven't regained them, to those who lost an arm or a leg or their soul."